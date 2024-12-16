Wreaths Across America honors veterans who served our nation

A Wreaths Across America ceremony in Lady Lake honored veterans who have served our nation.

The ceremony started with the posting of the nation’s colors by the American Legion Post #347 Honor Guard. In addition to the American flag, they also included the flags from each military service branch and the flags for each American Legion family subgroup (Legion, Auxiliary, Sons, and Riders).

The Wreaths Across America ceremony is observed by more than 2 million volunteers nationwide, who place wreaths on veterans’ headstones. The ceremonies occur on the second Saturday in December at over 4,600 cemeteries in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and also at national cemeteries located on foreign soil. Wreaths Across America’s mission is to “Remember, Honor, and Teach.” Remember the fallen; honor those who serve and their families; and teach future generations about the sacrifices made to preserve our freedoms.

Lady Lake Mayor Ed Freeman spoke at the ceremony, emphasizing that the gathering was not to mourn for the veterans, but to celebrate their lives and to remember what they sacrificed while serving our country. All the volunteers then placed wreaths on each of the 136 veterans’ headstones, saluted the veterans and thanked them for their service.

Visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org for more information.