81.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
type here...

Alligator stalking anhinga in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

This alligator appeared to be stalking an anhinga on the shores of this pond in The Villages. Thanks to Carol Aslan for sharing!

Alligator stalking anhinga in The Villages
Alligator stalking anhinga in The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Righteous people will be gratified to finally see justice prevail

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident looks forward to a new administration and believes, “All the righteous people will be gratified to finally see justice prevail.”

Residents should demand safety improvements on multi-modal paths

A Village of Belvedere resident contends Villagers should details their concerns about safety on the multi-modal paths. Read his Letter to the Editor.

So what does the county do for us?

A Village of Osceola Hills resident wonders if Villagers are paying amenity fees, what does the county do? Read his Letter to the Editor.

More reflectors are needed to improve safety for golf carts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Catherine says more reflectors are needed to improve safety for golf carts.

Is America turning a blind eye to Israel’s genocide?

A reader from Wisconsin, in a Letter to the Editor, asks if the U.S. is turning a blind eye to Israel’s genocide.

Photos