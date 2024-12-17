76.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
type here...

Country club in The Villages cited for high-priority violations

By Staff Report
Comments

A country club in The Villages has been cited for two high-priority violations during an inspection.

An inspector paid a visit Friday to the Havana Country Club and found improper storage of raw animal food, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. There was a ban of raw bacon stored on a shelf over sauce in a reach-in cooler. In addition, the inspector found raw chicken stored over raw shrimp in a reach-in drawer cooler.

There were also problems with improper storage of toxic chemicals. The inspector found eye cleaning solution on a shelf over seasonings. There were also spray bottles hanging on a rack next to bottles of liquor at the bar.

In addition, an employee training food safety certificate had expired and an employee had improperly stored her purse on a shelf over gloves at the bar.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Roundabouts don’t have to be so scary

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident responds to a recent report of a scary situation in a roundabout. He contends roundabouts don’t have to be so scary.

Too many TVs in restaurants in The Villages

A snowbird trying to enjoy a slower pace of life is disturbed by the number of TVs in restaurants in The Villages.

Keep the carpet at Savannah Center

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident says he thinks getting rid of the carpeting would

Righteous people will be gratified to finally see justice prevail

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident looks forward to a new administration and believes, “All the righteous people will be gratified to finally see justice prevail.”

Residents should demand safety improvements on multi-modal paths

A Village of Belvedere resident contends Villagers should details their concerns about safety on the multi-modal paths. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos