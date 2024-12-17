Country club in The Villages cited for high-priority violations

A country club in The Villages has been cited for two high-priority violations during an inspection.

An inspector paid a visit Friday to the Havana Country Club and found improper storage of raw animal food, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. There was a ban of raw bacon stored on a shelf over sauce in a reach-in cooler. In addition, the inspector found raw chicken stored over raw shrimp in a reach-in drawer cooler.

There were also problems with improper storage of toxic chemicals. The inspector found eye cleaning solution on a shelf over seasonings. There were also spray bottles hanging on a rack next to bottles of liquor at the bar.

In addition, an employee training food safety certificate had expired and an employee had improperly stored her purse on a shelf over gloves at the bar.