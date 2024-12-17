Daily Sun ‘safety’ article ignores dangers of North Morse Boulevard

Monday in The Villages Daily Sun newspaper, pedestrian safety was touted here in The Villages under the headline, “Safety is at the forefront for 50 years.”

A wonderful article about safety.

While I agree there is safety on the multi-modal paths south of County Road 466, residents living with North Morse Boulevard don’t see the same picture. This is what we saw two days earlier and it does not get reported in the Daily Sun!

This is a head-on collision of a golf cart and automobile. Why doesn’t the Daily Sun report all the facts? This picture represents the danger of vehicle traffic mixing with golf carts. These types of accidents happen too frequently on North Morse Boulevard where upwards of 20,000 vehicles use this section of road daily between County Road 466 and U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

I challenge the Sumter County commissioners to report how many deaths and serious injuries have occurred in the past 10 years. Do not cherry pick the information like the county manager (Bradley Arnold) does – “We don’t count these deaths or these injuries.” No sir, count all accidents and deaths so the commissioners see the “truth” about this section of road.

It is shocking when you see the real numbers from Florida Highway Patrol and wonder why improvements have not been more aggressive where, as the Daily Sun reports, “Safety is at the forefront for 50 years.”

Health, safety and welfare of the residents is the basic reason for local government. Please do your job and fix North Morse Boulevar

James Vaccaro is a resident of The Villages.