Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Hurricane damage delays light show yet Villager’s holiday spirit shines on

By Staff Report
Comments

Damage from Hurricane Milton delayed a Villager’s usual holiday lights show, but he’s made it worth the wait.

Rick Rademacher always takes great pride in his holiday display at 3610 Quietwoods Drive in the Village of Lake Deaton.

Although the October hurricane did some damage and put him behind schedule, he went on with the show. When you drive by his home, be sure to tune into 98.7 FM to enjoy the complete holiday experience.

