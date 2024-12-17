Kay Donna Mae Powell

Kay Donna May Powell, born on July 30, 1940, in Pontiac, Michigan, passed away on December 6, 2024 at the age of 84.

Throughout her life, she was committed to her work, first as a dedicated waitress and then later on a successful owner of a Cleaning Company. In her spare time, Kay enjoyed playing bingo and bowling. She was also an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Kay is survived by her Daughter, Donna Spears, Son, Tim Merritt, Brother and Sister- In-law, Ray and Barb Casterline, Sisters, Bev Bartley and Barbara Kaczynski.

Kay is preceded in Death by her Son, Tom Merritt, Parents, Ray A. Casterline and Bertha Mary Casterline, Brother, Robert Casterline, and Sister, Joyce Deering.

A Memorial Service will be set at a later date. In Lieu of Flowers, Donations can be made to a charity of your choice.