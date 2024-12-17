Man already on probation arrested after traffic stop in Lady Lake

A man already on probation was arrested after a traffic stop in Lady Lake.

Jonathan Kenton Johnson, 40, of Umatilla, was driving a Dodge Ram pickup at about 11 p.m. Thursday on County Road 25 approaching Fennell Boulevard when an officer noticed the vehicle had an expired license plate, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The license plate had expired in October.

During a traffic stop, the officer also found that Johnson license had been revoked in July and he is currently on felony probation in Marion County.

Earlier this year, Johnson was arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement while he was riding a motorcycle with a bent license plate.

He was taken into custody by Lady Lake police on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $500 bond.