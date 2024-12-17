Pair of motorcyclists arrested after wild ride topping 90 mph

Two motorcyclists were arrested after a wild ride topping 90 miles per hours.

An officer was on patrol at about 10 p.m. Friday when two motorcycles approached him from behind and appeared to be traveling in excess of 90 mph in a posted 50 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

“The motorcycles would change lanes multiple times while I was behind them to pass all slower traffic,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

The officer activated his emergency lights and attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the area of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466. However, the motorcyclists did not immediately stop. They finally pulled over in the area of County Road 25.

They were identified as 27-year-old Joseph Robert Menter of Silver Springs and 29-year-old Emil Joseph Martin of Ocala. Neither of the men had motorcycle endorsements on their driver’s licenses.

Both men were arrested on charges of reckless driving and booked at the Lake County Jail.