Roundabouts don’t have to be so scary

To the Editor:

This letter is in response to a recently published article by Villages-News staff titled “Scary situation in roundabout serves as reminder to pay attention.” It cited a situation where a driver was going around a roundabout in the wrong direction. I certainly concur with the author that driving around roundabouts in the wrong direction is dangerous and scary and drivers really need to pay attention to prevent that situation.

However, roundabouts have another very scary situation that is much more prevalent and is the cause of many more accidents. In fact, it was the cause of an accident that a friend had recently while on the way to tennis drills. That situation which is the main cause of accidents on roundabouts was not cited in the article. What was cited was a long list of cautionary warnings and suggestions for how to be more careful. They included: 1) Slow down, 2) Choose your lane, 3) Follow the rules, 4) Use your turn signal, 5) Give oversize vehicles space, 6) Follow the markings and 7) Exit with caution. Wow! Some of those may be good suggestions, but mostly they are platitudes that are excuses for not solving the main identifiable cause of most roundabout accidents.

Although The Villages roundabouts are very well designed in a way that could be very safe and not scary at all, the fact is that a flawed driving plan makes them both unsafe and scary. The various flaws in the plan and simple solutions have been cited by me in previous articles. The article linked below completely explains the problems and identifies simple solutions.

https://www.villages-news.com/2022/05/31/safety-concerns-about-roundabouts-in-the-villages/

With the appropriate driving plan drivers can forget all those platitudes and just follow the well understood road markings that will give us a safe and unscary experience! I don’t know why our leaders have been so resistant to adopt this simple solution. No one has ever cited anything wrong with this proposed plan. They just cite the fact that roundabouts are still safer than signaled intersections even with a very flawed driving plan. We can and should do better!

Bill Nitardy

Village of Sunset Pointe