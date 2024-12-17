76.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
SeaBreeze Rec Center will be closed for installation of new AC units

By Staff Report
Comments

The SeaBreeze Recreation Center indoor facilities and Fit Club will be closed for part of January for the installation of new air conditioning units, replacement of ceiling tiles and wallpapering.

The closure is set for Jan. 6 through 19.

Earlier this year, the Project Wide Advisory Committee approved the expenditure of $367,414 to replace the heating and air conditioning system at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. The contractor for the project will be Nelson & Company Engineered Services LLC.

The project had been budgeted at $250,000 and the remaining $117,414 is being covered through a budget transfer authorized by PWAC.

Photos