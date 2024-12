To the Editor:

Many of us, particularly those of us wintering in The Villages looking for a slower pace of life, are annoyed by the ever-present, big-screen TVs in restaurants here.

It’s downright distracting. Too often, I have looked up to see my dining companions mindlessly staring at the TV screen.

Is it too much to ask to turn off the televisions and let us dine in peace?

Chris Alden

Snowbird