Villager arrested at restaurant with rental car he failed to return

A Villager was arrested at a local restaurant with a rental car he failed to return.

Brian Elmer Braun, 57, who lives at 449 Timmonsville Way in the Village of Mallory Square, was arrested with the black Chevrolet Tracker with Alabama license plates on Friday at the Oakwood Smokehouse restaurant in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The vehicle had been rented through the Enterprise rental office in Ocala and had been due back on Nov. 25. The car had been reported stolen when Braun failed to return it. A manager said the Illinois native had been “dodging” calls from Enterprise. He was also sent a letter informing him the car needed to be returned.

He and his wife were leaving Oakwood Smokehouse when they were approached by a police officer.

Braun was arrested on a felony charge of theft and booked on $2,500 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Braun was arrested earlier this year after attempting to flee from a law enforcement officer. He was arrested in 2023 in connection with a domestic altercation.