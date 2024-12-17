76.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
type here...

Villages couple in their 80s struck by car in roundabout

By Staff Report
Comments

A couple in their 80s were injured when they were struck by a car while walking in a roundabout in The Villages.

The couple, who are 81 and 80 and reside in the Village of Liberty Park, were walking shortly before noon Monday in the roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard and Odell Circle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The couple was walking “from west to east” in the roundabout and were crossing “improperly,” the report noted. When they were in the roundabout, they were hit by a blue 2018 Honda Fit four-door driven by an 82-year-old woman, also a resident of the Village of Liberty Park. She entered the roundabout traveling north when her car hit the two pedestrians.

This drawing of the accident site was included in the accident report.
This drawing of the accident site was included in the accident report.

The husband and wife were transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Another couple who live in The Villages witnessed the accident and shared their account with the FHP investigator.

The investigation into the accident closed down that portion of the roadway for part of Monday.

A pedestrian was hit and killed earlier this year at Lake Sumter Landing.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Roundabouts don’t have to be so scary

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident responds to a recent report of a scary situation in a roundabout. He contends roundabouts don’t have to be so scary.

Too many TVs in restaurants in The Villages

A snowbird trying to enjoy a slower pace of life is disturbed by the number of TVs in restaurants in The Villages.

Keep the carpet at Savannah Center

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident says he thinks getting rid of the carpeting would

Righteous people will be gratified to finally see justice prevail

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident looks forward to a new administration and believes, “All the righteous people will be gratified to finally see justice prevail.”

Residents should demand safety improvements on multi-modal paths

A Village of Belvedere resident contends Villagers should details their concerns about safety on the multi-modal paths. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos