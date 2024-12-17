Villages couple in their 80s struck by car in roundabout

A couple in their 80s were injured when they were struck by a car while walking in a roundabout in The Villages.

The couple, who are 81 and 80 and reside in the Village of Liberty Park, were walking shortly before noon Monday in the roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard and Odell Circle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The couple was walking “from west to east” in the roundabout and were crossing “improperly,” the report noted. When they were in the roundabout, they were hit by a blue 2018 Honda Fit four-door driven by an 82-year-old woman, also a resident of the Village of Liberty Park. She entered the roundabout traveling north when her car hit the two pedestrians.

The husband and wife were transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Another couple who live in The Villages witnessed the accident and shared their account with the FHP investigator.

The investigation into the accident closed down that portion of the roadway for part of Monday.

A pedestrian was hit and killed earlier this year at Lake Sumter Landing.