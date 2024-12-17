Water Oaker allegedly kicks cop after intoxicated altercation with neighbor

A Water Oaker allegedly kicked a police officer after an intoxicated altercation with her neighbor.

Tina Lee Oneal, 45, had gone to a neighbor’s home on Friday where Oneal and her neighbor friend “spent the day consuming alcoholic beverages together,” at the 55+ community, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Oneal became “extremely intoxicated” and used “two open hands” to push her drinking companion. The other woman put Oneal in a headlock to protect herself. Once she was freed, Oneal walked home. The other woman called law enforcement and reported the attack.

When officers went to Oneal’s home, a man answered the door and indicated she wasn’t home. When officers returned to the home, Oneal came to the door. When officers attempted to take her into custody, she tensed up and would not cooperate. Upon arrival at the Lake County Jail, Oneal pulled away from the officer and kicked the officer in the leg.

She was arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, battery and resisting arrested. She was released after posting $13,500 bond.