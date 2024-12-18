Armed man allegedly points gun at neighbor in feud over cat feces

An armed man allegedly pointed a gun at his neighbor in a long-running feud over cat feces.

Estil Ray Streeval, 77, returned to his home on SE 142nd Street in Summerfield at about 11 a.m. Tuesday and saw cat feces scattered on the roadway, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Apparently enraged, the Kentucky native retrieved a gun from his home and confronted a neighbor, who admitted gathering the cat feces from his yard and tossing it onto the roadway. He said he was unhappy about Streeval’s cats leaving feces in his yard.

The neighbor said Streeval pointed a gun at him and “said something incoherent,” the report said. The neighbor said he was “initially in shock,” but then went into his home and called 911.

Upon arrival, a deputy observed “a large quantity of cat feces scattered on the roadway.”

Streeval told the deputy his neighbor had been throwing cat feces onto the roadway and that the two of them “had a long history of verbal altercations.” He also admitted to pointing a handgun at his neighbor. Streeval consented to a search of his home, leading to the discovery of a Springfield Armory XD 9mm pistol.

Streeval was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked at the Marion County Jail where he was initially held without bond.