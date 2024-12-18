David D. Kimpel

David D. Kimpel, aged 68 passed away on November 15, 2024. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

David was born on August 8, 1956, in Detroit, Michigan, to Henry and Lucille Kimpel. David was a graduate of Bentley High School. He went on to attend Michigan State University studying Civil Engineering. He became a civil engineer working for Chrysler at the proving grounds in Chelsea, Michigan and going on to help with the building of the tech center in Auburn Hills. During his 32-year career at Chrysler, he also received his MBA from Eastern Michigan University. He then worked in Finance for Chrysler for the remainder of his career. Throughout his career, he was known for his hard work, dedication, and passion for helping others.

In his free time, David enjoyed all things Michigan State. He could be found early on football game days setting up his famous tailgate. Once retiring to The Villages, Florida, he served as the president for the MSU Village Spartans Alumni Club. David could be found cheering loudly at all Spartan athletic events! He was also a very avid Detroit Lions fan.

David is survived by his loving wife, Lynn, his children, Jason (Gretchen) Kimpel, and Katelyn (Troy) Atkins, and his grandsons, Ian and Connor Kimpel. He is also survived by his mother, Lucille Kimpel, and his brother Andrew (Leslie) Kimpel. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life for David will be held on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 2:00 p.m., at Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center, 7134 Powell Road Wildwood, FL.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National MS Society in David’s memory.