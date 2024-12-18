67 F
Doyle Gene Carter

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Doyle Carter, 85, of Webster, Florida passed away at home in Webster, Florida on December 13, 2024.

He was born in Long Island, Alabama on September 11th, 1939 to William Carter and Burdice Bethune. He enjoyed western shows, working outside, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years: Patricia Carter of Webster, Florida; Daughters: Tabitha Young-Carter, Renee Carter, Danna Burton; Son: Terry Carter; Grandchildren: Nicholas Carter, Alexander Carter, Madison Carter, Chesny Carter.

A visitation will be held on Monday, December 23, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m. at The Faith Baptist Church in Webster, Florida. Officiating the funeral will be Pastor Emery King.

