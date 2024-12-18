License plate seized from car operated by repeat driving offender from Mexico

A license plate was seized from a vehicle operated by a repeat driving offender from Mexico.

Jose Ildefonso Garcia Merino, 25, of Summerfield, was driving a red Ford passenger vehicle at 8:40 a.m. Monday in the area of U.S. 301 and the Florida Turnpike when an officer ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner did not have a valid driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Garcia Merino handed the officer a Mexican passport. He had also been issued a Florida identification card after previous traffic arrests for driving without a license. He was convicted of driving without a license in April 2023 and August 2024. The officer also learned a seize tag order had been issued for the vehicle’s license plate.

The native of Acayucan, Mexico was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $500.