67 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
type here...

Mary Annette Coniglio

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Mary Annette Coniglio
Mary Annette Coniglio

Mary Annette Coniglio, born on February 18, 1941, in Oxford, Florida, passed away peacefully at the age of 83 on December 12, 2024, at her home in Ellaville, Georgia.

Annette graduated from Wildwood High School and went on to work as a commensurate Paralegal who was highly respected by judges, lawyers and courthouse employees throughout the 5th circuit.

Throughout her life, she was known for her kindness, compassion, deep faith in her Lord, and unwavering love for her family.

She was predeceased by her parents Bill and Estelle Nichols and her brother Andrew Nichols.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 43 years, C. John Coniglio; her children Brenda Bailey (Jim) and Marty Bramlett (Kathy); her stepchildren Cathy Sperring (David), Johnny Coniglio (Cheri), and Debbie Kincaid (Roger); her grandchildren Maggie Bailey, Nicholas Bramlett, Joshua Bramlett, Abby Bailey, Jason Morris (Shantal), Nikki Adorante (Tony), Andy Coniglio, Jaime Coniglio, and Shelby Carlson (Charley); and six great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her siblings Gwen Smith, Hulon Nichols, and Allen Nichols.

Annette’s legacy of love and devotion will be remembered by all who knew her. May her memory bring comfort to those she held dear.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on December 23, 2024 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, Florida. Mass will be followed by interment at Pine Level Cemetery in Oxford, Florida with a gathering and lunch afterward.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Roundabouts don’t have to be so scary

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident responds to a recent report of a scary situation in a roundabout. He contends roundabouts don’t have to be so scary.

Too many TVs in restaurants in The Villages

A snowbird trying to enjoy a slower pace of life is disturbed by the number of TVs in restaurants in The Villages.

Keep the carpet at Savannah Center

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident says he thinks getting rid of the carpeting would

Righteous people will be gratified to finally see justice prevail

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident looks forward to a new administration and believes, “All the righteous people will be gratified to finally see justice prevail.”

Residents should demand safety improvements on multi-modal paths

A Village of Belvedere resident contends Villagers should details their concerns about safety on the multi-modal paths. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos