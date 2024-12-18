Mary Annette Coniglio

Mary Annette Coniglio, born on February 18, 1941, in Oxford, Florida, passed away peacefully at the age of 83 on December 12, 2024, at her home in Ellaville, Georgia.

Annette graduated from Wildwood High School and went on to work as a commensurate Paralegal who was highly respected by judges, lawyers and courthouse employees throughout the 5th circuit.

Throughout her life, she was known for her kindness, compassion, deep faith in her Lord, and unwavering love for her family.

She was predeceased by her parents Bill and Estelle Nichols and her brother Andrew Nichols.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 43 years, C. John Coniglio; her children Brenda Bailey (Jim) and Marty Bramlett (Kathy); her stepchildren Cathy Sperring (David), Johnny Coniglio (Cheri), and Debbie Kincaid (Roger); her grandchildren Maggie Bailey, Nicholas Bramlett, Joshua Bramlett, Abby Bailey, Jason Morris (Shantal), Nikki Adorante (Tony), Andy Coniglio, Jaime Coniglio, and Shelby Carlson (Charley); and six great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her siblings Gwen Smith, Hulon Nichols, and Allen Nichols.

Annette’s legacy of love and devotion will be remembered by all who knew her. May her memory bring comfort to those she held dear.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on December 23, 2024 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, Florida. Mass will be followed by interment at Pine Level Cemetery in Oxford, Florida with a gathering and lunch afterward.