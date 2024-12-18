May God save our democracy from the MAGA Authoritarian Party.

To the Editor:

In our American democracy, the freedom to express our ideas and opinions is protected. But until the Trump era, America also believed that the truth, supported by facts, was protected. Then came along the “alternative facts” that the MAGA Party has embraced in order to support any position or any conspiracy theory. The truth became irrelevant.

Trump was documented to have lied or peddled misinformation over 30,500 TIMES as the sitting President of the United States. Remember when Trump said it was not a pandemic, but a “hoax to make me look bad”? How’s that for Leadership? It is estimated that of the 1M Americans who died from Covid, 200K could have survived if there was ANY coordinated federal response. Trump has been convicted of Business Fraud, found liable for sexually assaulting a woman with his fingers, and had to pay millions due to fraud associated with his FAKE Charity and his FAKE University. And of course, there was the greatest dereliction of duty by a sitting President who took an Oath to protect America, when Trump sat on his hands for 3 hours hoping that the mob he fermented would overthrow the American voters and keep him in power. Not only do MAGA Loyalists not care, but they are now trying to rewrite history with their alternative facts.

Republicans used to claim that integrity and character mattered, but not anymore as they look the other way. Trump’s own Joint Chief of Staff, General Milley, said Trump is “a fascist to the core”, and history will report on the irony of an America that both defeated fascism and then, decades later, voted for a fascist. One hundred Independent Historians have ranked Trump’s first term as the 3RD WORST Presidency in the history of our nation. And yet, the MAGA Party does not care.

We probably have never achieved being the country that Reagan called the “shining city upon a hill”, but 40 years ago there was a vision for a better America that lifted all. Trump has said the two biggest enemies facing America are: Those that do not agree with him, and the free press. Could there be a more anti-American sentiment? America cannot reach greatness if we continue to support a warped sense that freedom is for me but not for you. In 1932, Berlin was the epicenter of art, culture and scientific innovation. It took Berlin 75 years to recover after Hitler was elected in 1933 because the people liked his rhetoric.

May God save our democracy from the MAGA Authoritarian Party.

Kevin Moore

Village of Virginia Trace