Minnesota woman jailed after allegedly hitting Villager with her shoes

A Minnesota woman was arrested after allegedly hitting a Villager with her shoes.

The Villager flagged down a deputy at about 11 p.m. Monday at Yeamans Place and Brookdale Court in the Village of Tall Trees, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The man said he’d fled his home after an attack by 67-year-old Janice Dubois of Fifty Lakes, Minn. He said Dubois had come over to his house and they were talking on the front porch. She “wanted a hug and a kiss” which made him “uncomfortable.” He asked her to leave. Dubois, a fitness enthusiast, kicked the front door open prompting the man to flee into his home. He retrieved his phone and tried to record Dubois’ behavior, which further enraged her. She “took off her shoes and began to hit him with them,” the report said. He retreated to the living room and “threw himself on the couch and tried to shield himself,” but she moved “aggressively towards him.” As he tried to record Dubois with his Apple iPhone 12, she pried the phone from his hands.

She took his phone and left in a red 2023 Jeep Wrangler with Minnesota license plates.

The deputy discovered there was a “no contact” order from a judge following an October incident involving Dubois and the same man. In that incident, Dubois claimed she bit the man in “self defense.” He said she had taken his phone and attempted to destroy it. She was arrested on a charge of battery in that incident and had been ordered to stay away from the man as a condition of her bond.

As a result of Monday’s arrest, Dubois, who was arrested in 2016 while living in the San Pedro Villas in the Village of Rio Grande, is facing a new charge of burglary with assault or battery.