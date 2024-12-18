Motorcyclist injured after crashing stolen bike in roundabout in The Villages

A motorcyclist suffered a leg injury after crashing a stolen bike in a roundabout in The Villages.

Jonathan Robert McMillin, 37, of Wildwood, was treated at the UF Health Emergency Clinic at Brownwood after crashing the stolen motorcycle at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in a roundabout after being pursued on Marsh Bend Trail by an officer with the Wildwood Police Department.

The officer had been monitoring traffic in the area of Marsh Bend Trail and Central Parkway when he noticed McMillin was riding the motorcycle, but did not have required vision protection. The officer activated his emergency lights and began following the motorcycle, which did not stop. The officer “chirped” the motorcycle, but McMillin looked back and accelerated, rather than stopping. The officer deactivated his lights and continued following the motorcycle. McMillin hit a curb in the roundabout at McNeil Drive and laid down the motorcycle in the roundabout.

The Indian motorcycle had been reported stolen in Lake County. It had a license plate which had been assigned to a 2014 aTao scooter. The officer found that McMillin’s license has been revoked and he has been classified as a habitual offender. He was also wanted on a Lake County warrant.

McMillin complained of a leg injury and was taken to the Brownwood ER clinic. After he was medically cleared, he was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of grand theft of a motorcycle, driving while license suspended and fleeing law enforcement with a disregard for public safety.