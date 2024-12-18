Robert Ferrante

79.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robert “Bobby” Ferrante, a beloved brother, boyfriend, friend, and war veteran. Bobby was born on January 27, 1949, in Queens, NY, to proud parents who have preceded him in death. He peacefully departed this world on December 8, 2024, in The Villages, FL, at the age of 75.

Bobby leaves behind his loving sister Jeanne Affourtit (Gary Heck), and his devoted girlfriend of 16 years, Denise Willis, who will cherish his memory forever. Bobby was known for his passion for softball and golf, and his talent with the guitar. His dedication to serving his country in the Vietnam War was commendable, and his contributions to the community will always be remembered.

What truly made Bobby special was his genuine love for his friends. He had a captivating personality that lit up any room he entered, and his passion for life was infectious. Bobby’s love for cars, softball, golf, and his favorite sports teams, the NY Yankees and NY Giants, defined his spirit and brought him joy throughout his life.

A Military Honors service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. at Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center, 7134 Powell Road in Wildwood, FL, where family and friends will gather to pay their respects and celebrate the life of a remarkable man. Bobby’s legacy of kindness, friendship, and unwavering loyalty will forever live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Rest in peace, Bobby. Your laughter, your stories, and your love will never be forgotten.

