Unlicensed Honduran driver nabbed while speeding on U.S. 301

An unlicensed driver from Honduras was arrested after he was caught speeding nearly 20 miles per hour over the limit on U.S. 301 in Oxford.

Carlos Daniel Garay Ramirez, 27, of Kissimmee, was driving southbound shortly before 8 p.m. Monday when he was caught on radar traveling at 64 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Garay Ramirez handed the deputy a Honduran identification card. He admitted he has been in the United States for three years and has not obtained a driver’s license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and ticketed for speeding. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $150 bond.