Villager allegedly pulls gun on wife for kissing man 20 years ago

By Staff Report
Michael John Fahey

A Villager allegedly pulled a gun on his wife after accusing her of infidelity.

Michael John Fahey, 67, was arrested Tuesday at his home in the Village of DeSoto.

Fahey had been drinking when he began making accusations of infidelity against his wife of more than 30 years, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Specifically, he accused her of “cheating on him” in an incident more than 20 years ago when his wife was “accused of kissing another man.”

Fahey briefly left the home, but soon returned. He took a chair from the dining room and used it as a stepping stool to retrieve a Sig Sauer firearm case from atop the kitchen cabinets. He removed the gun from the case and pointed it at his wife.

“This isn’t good enough for you, try this,” Fahey told his wife.

She announced she was going to call the police.

“Go ahead,” he told her.

She told police she was “scared to death.”

She and her husband purchased their home in The Villages in 2019.

He was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.

