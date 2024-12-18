When you have a big ride you need a little extra room

The driver of this large white Chevrolet needed a little extra room during a shopping trip at Publix at Colony Plaza. Fortunately, a nearby golf cart provided a little extra space.
Share your Bad Parking photos at news@villages-news.com
