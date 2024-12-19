Bad Parkers and speeders are going unpunished

To the Editor:
I absolutely agree with Dana Olson! Enough of the Bad Parking photos! If the outcome was positive re: ticketing or a written warning, then, yes, continue.
Otherwise, it’s a joke.
Same as speed limits on Morse Boulevard, Rio Grande Avenue, County Road 466 and County Road 466A. People totally ignore them!
I live in a courtyard villa complex, where a 10-mile an hour speed limit is posted. If I ask someone to slow down, I am given a mouthful of profanity!
I have asked for help from the HOA, Property Management and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. To no avail.
Someone will be seriously hurt soon!
Gillian Beck
Village of Rio Grande