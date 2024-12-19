Filipino friends gather for Christmas celebration in The Villages

Friends in The Villages Filipino community gathered together for a fun, exciting and memorable Christmas celebration on Dec. 15 at the home of Tita Dumagsa in the Village of Fenney.
Those attending were:
Joven and Vina Mangahas – Village of Lakeshore Cottages
Roland and Adele Gonzales – Village of Fernandina
Nora Tirona – Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle
Menchie Borja – Village of Fernandina
Esther Correale – Village of Rio Grande
Mao and Citas Trinidad – Village of Largo
Terry and Tats Operchuck – Village of Pinellas
Nestor and Detty Adelantar – Village of Caroline
Boni and Edna Floro – Village of Virginia Trace
Melinda Paner – Village of Fenney
Bobby and May Fermin – Village of Springdale
Edwin and Leah Lu- Village of Fenney
Dinggay Ocampo – Village of Pine Ridge
Jobo and Ruby Chanco – Village of Briar Meadow
Maricris Taylor – Village of Fenney
Prisco and Lucy Palma – Village of La Belle
Roger Leyesa- Village of Denham
Tita Dumagsa- Village of Fenney
Share your holiday photos at news@villages-news.com