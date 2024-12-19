Last-minute recalculation in amenities sale a $9 million gain for Developer

A last-minute recalculation in the sale of amenities south of State Road 44 has provided a more than a $9 million gain for the Developer.

The Sumter Landing Community Development District Board agreed to the revised price during a meeting this past week at the District Office at Lake Sumter Landing.

The board had agreed in October to hire PFM Consulting to determine a price for the amenities located in Community Development Districts 12 and 13. CDD 12 includes the villages of Fenney, DeLuna, DeSoto, Linden and Monarch Grove. CDD 13 includes the villages of Bradford, Cason Hammock, Chitty Chatty, Citrus Grove, Hawkins, Richmond, St. Catherine and St. Johns. The recreation facilities to be purchased using residents’ amenity money include five executive golf courses, 28 swimming pools, recreation centers, pitch and putt courses, softball fields and dog parks.

The “preliminary value” had been calculated to be $246.49 million.

However, it was later discovered that there had been an error in the calculations of the units to be included. Therefore the new price is $255.8 million. The purchase will be financed with bonds to be paid off by residents paying amenity fees south of County Road 466.

The sale is expected to close in February.