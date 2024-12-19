I cosponsored and voted Wednesday to advance the Social Security Fairness Act because hardworking folks like police, firefighters and teachers who pay into Social Security ought to receive full Social Security benefits in retirement. It is shameful that public sector employees, like first responders, have been punished for their service for decades and denied the full benefits they deserve.

While I’m glad to see this bill move forward, the Social Security Trust Fund faces major issues and looming insolvency that must also be addressed. I look forward to working with President Trump to protect and preserve Social Security, and working with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy at the Department of Government Efficiency to identify $200 billion in government waste to pay for and responsibly implement this policy.

Deficit spending is killing our country, fueling inflation and hurting hardworking families. We must end it while working to pass responsible policy like my Protect Our Seniors Act that protects and preserves critical programs like Social Security.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is a former two-term governor of Florida.