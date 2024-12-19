79.5 F
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Summerfield man arrested after dinner dispute with lady friend

By Staff Report
Comments

A Summerfield man was arrested after a dinner dispute with his lady friend.

Andrew James Roy, 58, was arrested on a charge of  battery on Tuesday after leaving his girlfriend with bruises and a cut on her left forearm, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Screenshot
Andrew James Roy

The couple had been out to dinner when they began arguing. Roy gave her the keys to his vehicle and ordered her to go collect her property from his house.

She was still at his house when he also arrived home and began pushing her. He knocked her over twice and one of those times she landed on pieces of wood in the garage, the report said.

Roy claimed they had been out to dinner when the woman “flipped out.”

He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

