Sumter County officials hail new law enforcement training center

Sumter County commissioners, sheriff’s office personnel, and project leaders gathered this week for the ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of the first phase of the new Sheriff’s Office Training Facility.

This facility will significantly enhance the training capabilities of Sumter County’s law enforcement community.

The new facility represents a major improvement over the previous training location. The first phase includes a 4,461-square-foot office building and an upgraded shooting range, designed to better meet the training needs of Sumter County’s officers. The office building will supplement the county’s existing public safety facilities in Wildwood and Bushnell, providing administrative and operational support for the sheriff’s office, and improving overall efficiency and resources for the community.

The firing range building, covering 1,603 square feet, features essential facilities for law enforcement, including a weapon repair room, storage areas, an ammo room, vault storage, and restrooms. The modern firing range, equipped with a large berm for shooting practice, will provide officers with a safe, controlled environment to maintain the highest standards of training.

The project, with a guaranteed maximum price of $6,893,718, was built on property transferred from the Southwest Florida Water Management District to Sumter County.

This initiative was a collaborative effort involving the Sumter County Board of County Commissioners, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Ajax Building Company, LLC (the contractor), and Kimley-Horn (the design firm).

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who played a role in bringing this first phase of the facility to life,” said Sumter County Chairman Don Wiley. “With these resources, our sheriff’s office will be better equipped to train officers who serve and protect our community with the highest level of professionalism and safety.”