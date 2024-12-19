61.8 F
The Villages
Friday, December 20, 2024
Unlicensed Venezuelan arrested after driving without headlights

By Staff Report
Carlos Chirinos Oliveros

An unlicensed driver from Venezuela was arrested after he was caught operating a vehicle without headlights.

Carlos Chirinos Oliveros, 24, of Orlando, was driving a silver Honda Pilot at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 when an officer noticed the vehicle did not have its headlights illuminated.

During a traffic stop, the Venezuelan native admitted he does not have driver’s license issued in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and issued a written warning for entering a roadway with no headlights activated.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $500. His vehicle was towed from the scene.

