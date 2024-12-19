Unlicensed Venezuelan arrested after driving without headlights

An unlicensed driver from Venezuela was arrested after he was caught operating a vehicle without headlights.

Carlos Chirinos Oliveros, 24, of Orlando, was driving a silver Honda Pilot at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 when an officer noticed the vehicle did not have its headlights illuminated.

During a traffic stop, the Venezuelan native admitted he does not have driver’s license issued in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and issued a written warning for entering a roadway with no headlights activated.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $500. His vehicle was towed from the scene.