Woman arrested after deputies called in wee hours to home in The Villages

A woman was arrested after law enforcement was called in the wee hours to a home in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday in the Village of Mallory Square.

A man claimed he had been attacked by 49-year-old Lucia Ann Braun, with whom he resides. He said Braun had accused him of being in possession of drugs. He said the Illinois native struck him several times and threw a lamp and metal cups at him. The may said he had to kick at Braun to try to get her to stop from attacking him.

The man used his phone to record video of the altercation.

Braun was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.