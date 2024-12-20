Curtis A. Lyons

On December 6, 1961, Curtis A. Lyons was born in Lakeland, Florida to the late Elder Lott Curtis Lyons and Hazel Lyons.

He got his early education in Polk County Schools. In 1976, his family moved to Bushnell, Florida, where he continued early education at South Sumter High School and graduated from South Sumter High School on May 1980. Later in life, he married Katrina Evett Johnson on July 10, 1993.

Curtis Lyons became active at the House of Prayer, Wildwood, Florida, and began to play the organ/piano there. Music was his passion, and he wanted to be the best at it. He would drill his sons, and they later became musicians. As his health started to fail, his youngest son, Tyre, took the reins and began to play for the church. The oldest son, Curtis Jr., ventured out and plays percussion all over the world.

He is preceded in death by our baby girl, Fatima Lynette Lyons.

He leaves to mourn, his wife of 31 years, Katrina E. Lyons; two sons, Curtis A. Lyons, Jr. (Alicia) and Tyre M. Lyons (Shania); two daughters, Aubrey Lyons Boykin (Ken) and Juanita Lyons (Dravious); granddaughter, Ariel Gallon; great-grandson, Kh’Mari Devante Gallon; brothers, James Lyons, Lott Lyons (Cheryss) of Lakeland, Florida, Bruce Lyons (preceded in death) and David Lyons, Wildwood, Florida; and sisters, Karen Davis (Winston) Bushnell, Florida and Felicia Hodge (James), Leesburg, Florida; aunts, Ethel Rosier, Cynthia Waring (Timothy), Janice McLachlan (Everard) and Kathy Forehand (Daryl); uncle, Henry Ross, Jr.; and a host of nieces and nephews; including special niece, Ebony Elder Castle.