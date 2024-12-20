Father arrested in 2023 child neglect case caught with unprescribed viagra

A father arrested last year in The Villages in a child neglect case landed back behind bars after he was caught with unprescribed viagra and other drugs.

Dallas Coy McDaniel, 26, of Wildwood, was taken into custody Tuesday night after a traffic stop on County Road 466A, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. McDaniel had been in a Ford Ranger truck with heavily tinted windows. Prior to being pulled over, it appeared McDaniel tossed something out of the truck. McDaniel has a history of local arrests, including a child neglect charge in 2023 after he was found at the Hemingway Gate in The Villages.

A search of the truck turned up fentanyl, Xanax and viagra. McDaniel claimed he had ordered the viagra online, but could not produce a prescription.

He was arrested on multiple drug charges and booked at the Lake County Jail on $18,500 bond.