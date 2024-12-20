49.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 21, 2024
type here...

Father arrested in 2023 child neglect case caught with unprescribed viagra

By Staff Report
Comments

A father arrested last year in The Villages in a child neglect case landed back behind bars after he was caught with unprescribed viagra and other drugs.

Dallas Coy McDaniel, 26, of Wildwood, was taken into custody Tuesday night after a traffic stop on County Road 466A, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. McDaniel had been in a Ford Ranger truck with heavily tinted windows. Prior to being pulled over, it appeared McDaniel tossed something out of the truck. McDaniel has a history of local arrests, including a child neglect charge in 2023 after he was found at the Hemingway Gate in The Villages.

Dallas Coy McDaniel
Dallas Coy McDaniel

A search of the truck turned up fentanyl, Xanax and viagra. McDaniel claimed he had ordered the viagra online, but could not produce a prescription.

He was arrested on multiple drug charges and booked at the Lake County Jail on $18,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Elon Musk has a new puppet

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it looks like Elon Musk has a new puppet.

If structures are suddenly ‘amenities’ residents will be driven out of The Villages

A Village of Springdale resident fears that if structures like bridges and the Lake Sumter Landing dock are suddenly “amenities” residents will be driven out of The Villages by astronomically high amenity fees.

We don’t want to be forced into Medicare Advantage plan

A Village of Sanibel resident has had some recent medical experience and the last thing he wants is to be forced into a Medical Advantage plan.

Keep the Bad Parking photos coming!

A Village of Ashland resident, in a Letter to the Editor, admits to being a fan of Bad Parking and wants Villages-News.com to continue publishing the photos.

Snowbird who complained about TVs in restaurants needs to improve people skills

A Village of Polo Ridge resident says a snowbird who complained about TVs in restaurants probably needs to improve his people skills.

Photos