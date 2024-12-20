If structures are suddenly ‘amenities’ residents will be driven out of The Villages

To the Editor:

Aren’t amenity fees for things like flower bed maintenance, lawn care, etc.?

If a structure is now an amenity, then the residents will be driven out of The Villages by astronomically high amenity fees. And, if the Sumter dock area and the maintenance equipment shed are considered under the amenity fee umbrella, the that opens the gate wide for fencing on the Historic Side and the making Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466 the same as the rest of the boulevards in The Villages, i.e., no golf carts on the boulevard itself and expanding to four lanes. In my mind, the Developer did NOT consider the ramifications of increasing the residential population and did NOT take the action necessary to keep safe and maintain these various infrastructures.

Mary Goeden

Village of Springdale