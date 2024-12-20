68 F
Lady Lake dramatically increases wastewater treatment capacity with new plant

By Staff Report
Mayor Pro Tem Treva Roberts this week toured Lady Lake’s new wastewater treatment plant alongside Town Manager Bill Lawrence, Public Works Director C.T. Eagle, and Utilities Supervisor Butch Goodman.

Lady Lake’s wastewater plant expansion is now operational, doubling the town’s actual treatment ability and adding an additional 200,000 gallons of treatment to the permitted capacity. The permitted capacity was 1 million gallons per day and has now increased to 1.2 million gallons per day.

The town currently treats approximately 550,000 gallons of wastewater per day produced by Lady Lake, including 80,000 gallons per day from the City of Fruitland Park. The town has been servicing Fruitland Park for nearly a decade.

This plant will service not only existing customers, but also incoming development for the next several years.

During Hurricane Milton, thetown had no reported wastewater spills, no water outages, and no reported utility damages. The brand-new wastewater plant successfully managed over 1 million gallons of water. Thanks to the recent expansion, crews were able to effectively manage the flow without any overflow incidents.

The $16 million project took three years to build and was paid for through a combination of funding mechanisms including impact fees, utility fund, surtax money and the Coronavirus Relief Fund. No loans, bonds, or debt of any kind was incurred due to this project.

