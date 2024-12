Laura Victoria MacDonald

Laura Victoria MacDonald, 65 of Summerfield, Florida passed away on December 12, 2024 in Summerfield, Florida. She born on December 27,1958 in San Diego, California.

Laura’s passion in life was gardening. She was a plant enthusiast, and she enjoyed music and spending time with her kids’ grandkids and great grand kids. Laura was a kind and generous person, always helping those in need and putting others first.

She is preceded in death by her parents Nicholas C. and Laura Plewa Balistreri, and brothers Nicholas Balistreri, John Balistreri

Laura is survived by her husband Michael MacDonald of Summerfield, Florida, her children Miranda Leland and Melissa Meade of East Palatka, Florida, stepchildren Rebecca MacDonald of Summerfield, Florida , Karriel Best of Summerfield, Florida, grandchildren Skyler Leland, Blake Leland of East Palatka, Florida, Austin Mayberry, Eli Browning, McKennis Browning, Nevaeh Thomas of East Palatka, Florida, Brie and Bryce MacDonald, Hayden Best of Summerfield, Florida, great grandchildren Haiden James Wells, Ava Renee Mayberry, Henley Grace Burney, Kayce Lynn Browning all of East Palatka, Florida.