Man with felony amount of marijuana claims he smokes it for knee pain

By Staff Report
Screenshot
Angel Joel Tito Williams

A suspect nabbed with a felony amount of marijuana told police he smokes the drug for relief for bad knees.

Angel Joel Tito Williams, 26, of Leesburg, was driving an orange Toyota Tacoma pickup with a Pennsylvania license plate at about 10 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 301 when he was pulled over for a non-functioning tag light, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. When a police officer approached Williams’ pickup, the “odor of burnt marijuana” was detected.

“I have some weed on me,” Williams admitted.

A search of the vehicle turned up marijuana in baggies weighing a total of 54.9 grams. In the center console, a rolled burnt marijuana cigarette was found. The cigarette weighed .4. grams and an additional 3.2 grams of marijuana were found in a backpack, bringing the total amount of marijuana seized to nearly 60 grams.

When questioned by the police officer, Williams said he smokes marijuana to cope with knee pain.

Williams was taken into custody on a felony charge of possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

