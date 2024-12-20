We don’t want to be forced into Medicare Advantage plan

To the Editor:

I just came home from seeing an orthopedist. I had to see him in a Leesburg office because he didn’t have an appointment in his Villages office until after the holidays. For three months of ankle pain I learned it was not a fracture but a ligament pull and came home with just a splint on the ankle.

While there, doing paperwork and waiting for x-rays I overheard the following: one lady with a cast on her hand and wrist being told her insurance required a referral authorization for the follow up and it had not been received. Another man was told his co-pay was $85. And a third was told his co-pay was $60. All of them had Medicare “Advantage” plans, which are HMO or PPO plans requiring pre-authorization for treatment and tests and co-pays.

The recent outrage over the shooting of the healthcare CEO promoted some research. That company has a record of denying pre-authorization requests at a much higher than the national rate.

Current Medicare recipients in Advantage plans is now 53%, up from 40% just a few years ago.

For those who read it, you will recall the Project 2025 plan by the Heritage Foundation calls for moving all Medicare recipients to the private insurance program of “Advantage”-Part C and phasing out ordinary Parts A & B Medicare, making Medicare a private insurance program, subjecting us all to pre-authorization rules, and co-pays.

I have regular Medicare Parts A & B and a supplement, together they cost me about $470 a month. I referred myself to the orthopedist, no referral or pre-authorization needed and walked out with no co-pay and no payment at all as they will submit the charges to Medicare and my supplement insurer. I never pay anything for my care and always choose my own doctors.

I am going to be very unhappy if the new Republican administration tries to phase out regular Medicare and push me to an “Advantage” plan for obvious reasons.

William Beckett

Village of Sanibel