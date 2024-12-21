Banning of faith-based Batterers Intervention Program in Florida

To the Editor:

For more than two decades, the faith-based Batterers Intervention Program has been accepted as an option by the circuit courts in Florida and our communities have enjoyed the benefits of the very low recidivism rate this program offered. This all changed in 2022 when our state legislators handed control and oversight of this program to the Florida Department of Children and Families.

The biggest difference and change by the Florida DCF in the administrative code for oversight was the language specifically drafted to target and abolish the client choice of a faith-based Batterers Intervention Program (Florida Administrative Code 65H-2.017(2)(e)). There were no other current providers in Florida during 2022 that were targeted for banning other than the faith-based providers. Our office was one of many throughout the state that the Florida DCF rejected as a provider, citing our faith references as a reason. This was not simple oversight or an overzealous worker at the Florida DCF, they went to court to defend their right to eliminate the option of a faith-based program. Sadly, the judge decided that the government’s voice will be the only voice heard for the Florida BIP. (Nussbaumer v. Harris, 4:22-cv-00448)

The only voice now heard consists of the use of the Duluth Model and making certain that every BIP program includes this ideology. It was created by noted feminist activist Ellen Louise Pence and often references society’s patriarchal mindset as the causative problem for domestic violence, with the belief that men are always trying to obtain power and control. When shown that her and her team’s ideology was flawed she stated, “By determining that the need or desire for power was the motivating force behind battering, we created a conceptual framework that, in fact, did not fit the lived experience of many of the men and women we were working with.” They “remained undaunted by the difference in our theory and the actual experiences of those we were working with.” (Coordinating Community Responses to Domestic Violence: Lessons from Duluth and Beyond, page 29). The dangers of working with this form of ideology is that it ignores the actual data, that one size does not fit all. The dangers of thinking that a person should embrace more feminist ideology for peace and stability in their inner personal relationships has the potential not only for failure, but to do so in a devastating way. At the root of the feminist ideology is the belief that to be equal to a man, certain long-held institutions must be dismantled, including marriage, motherhood, the nuclear family, religion and government.

Many people ask why we do not just remove the faith references from our BIP program like the Salvation Army has done with their BIP program. Our faith-based BIP works because it is biblically based, not despite it. Others have said to me that this is a strange hill to die on, continuing to stand for the opportunity to offer a faith-based BIP alternative as a client choice. The same thing was also said of Jesus many years ago, as He chose a strange hill to die on, one that was the place where common criminals such as thieves and murderers went to die.

The Florida Batterers Intervention Programs are 100% client funded programs. No state or federal funding supports this program. We will continue to ask for the restoration of the faith-based BIP choice by the removal of the Florida Administrative Code 65H-2.017(2)(e). Please pray for the faith-based providers in Florida.

L. Beth Gearhart, A.Min.-CPC, CSAC

Lake & Sumter County