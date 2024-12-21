44.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Former golf staffer in The Villages due in court day after Christmas

By Staff Report
A former golf staffer in The Villages is due in court the day after Christmas.

David Carbary, 71, who previously worked as the golf staff lead at Bonifay Championship Course, is due in Marion County Court on Dec. 26 to answer charges that he attempted to arrange for sex with a 14-year-old girl. The Village of Tamarind Grove resident has pleaded not guilty in the case.

He was taken into custody on Nov. 4.

Screenshot
David Carbary

Carbary tried to hook up with the teen, but was snared by an Ocala Police Department officer posing as the girl’s stepfather.

Carbary got in touch with the “stepfather” in August through the Skip the Games website.

“Hi, I’m located in Ocala, FL. Looking for some new friends that want to have in-person fun with my daughter since I don’t have the time,” the police officer posted on the site. “Text me anytime!” Photos of the 14-year-old posted on the site were actually photos of a female Ocala police officer when she was that age.

On Aug. 15, the officer’s post on the website got a nibble.

Carbary asked if the teen “had ever been tutored before and what the rules were,” according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Ocala Police Department.

Carbary was asked what he was seeking.

“Everything,” he replied. “Oral, both ways.”

He ventured a little further and wondered about, “Anal?” He even asked, “Does she swallow?”

When asked about his age, the former New York State Department of Corrections shaved off a few years and claimed to be 65. He requested a nude photo of the girl

During the online chat with the police officer, Carbary indicated he was from The Villages.

He reiterated exactly what he wanted.

“Oral both, her riding me, and anal,” he wrote. “And I want her to be submissive.”

A subpoena from Consumer Cellular, confirmed information from Carbary’s account had been used in the online conversation, including his name, address, phone number and his email address – imbigdaddy2@aol.com.

Carbary remains free on bond. He is being represented by criminal defense attorney Eric Evilsizer of Inverness.

He began working at Bonifay in June. He previously worked at Evans Prairie and Cane Garden. He is no longer employed by The Villages District Government.

