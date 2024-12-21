Habitual offender on felony probation caught back behind wheel

A habitual offender on felony probation was jailed after he was caught back behind the wheel.

Tracy Lloyd Osburn, 59, was driving a black sport utility vehicle in the wee hours Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed the vehicle’s hatch was open, wedging the license plate upward and making it unreadable, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Osburn admitted he did not have a valid driver’s license and predicted he would be sent to jail.

The officer confirmed that Osburn has had 10 suspensions of his license, including one for driving under the influence. A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on the SUV, leading to the discovery of a glass pipe with the residue of methamphetamine.

Osburn was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail due to the probation violation.