A Sumter County man died early Saturday morning after a high-speed crash on U.S. 301 in Hernando County.

The 23-year-old Webster man had been driving a Ford Ranger pickup at 5:10 a.m. at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The truck departed the roadway and struck a tree along the west shoulder of the highway. The driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.