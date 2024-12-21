Villager sentenced after caught urinating in public at Waterfront Inn

A Villager caught urinating in a hotel parking lot and blaming it on his prostate problem has been sentenced in court.

Richard Dennis Shumaker, 64, of the Village of Glenbrook, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

A passerby stopped a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy at about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 23 to report seeing a man urinating in the parking lot of the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing. The deputy found Shumaker as he was getting into a green 2002 Mazda passenger car. He initially denied he had urinated in the parking lot, but “then admitted that he has prostate issues and was urinating in public,” according to the arrest report. The deputy noted the keys were in the vehicle.

It was apparent that Shumaker had been drinking and he said he had “one beer” while at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square about an hour earlier.

He agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but was unable to maintain his balance. He claimed he has “balance issues.” He recited the alphabet incorrectly, despite “multiple attempts.” A strawberry banana beverage container found in the car was found to have vodka in it.

Shumaker provided breath samples that registered .108 and .107 blood alcohol content. He was convicted of driving under the influence in 1989 in Marion County.

Shumaker is also a convicted sex offender. He was convicted in 2005 on a charge of lewd or lascivious exhibition by an adult in Marion County.