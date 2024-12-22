Bridge lighting, maintenance building and dock are not amenities!

To the Editor:

The three items in your article about amenities are NOT amenities! The maintenance building and dock repair are both INFRASTRUCTURE and the lighting for the bridge is ADVERTISING. This absurd and transparent trick is obviously a scam tactic to pilfer funds from the amenity budget which results in higher amenities fees which are already creeping higher every year. This is a major issue going in the wrong direction and needs to STOP.

Moreover, why is The Villages building a structure for a contractor in the first place?

Mike Reilly

Historic Side of The Villages