Homeless man who pitched camp at hotel now serving lengthy jail sentence

A homeless man who pitched a camp at a local hotel is now serving a lengthy jail sentence.

Robert Allen Carrier, 37, is serving a 210-day sentence at the Lake County Jail following his arrest in October at the Microtel Inn & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. He was sentenced this past month in Lake County Court.

Carrier was wearing a red cowboy hat and a golden skull mask when he set up “a homeless camp underneath the stairs” at the hotel, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He began harassing guests and broke several lights at the hotel by removing them from the wall. The hotel’s night manager called law enforcement.

When police arrived, they found Carrier sleeping under the stairs and wearing the mask, “attempting to conceal his identity,” the report said. The lights, stolen from the hotel, were found in his backpack.

He was arrested on charges of burglary, theft, criminal mischief and wearing a mask in public.

Carrier has a previous criminal history. He was arrested in 2023 with a stolen shopping cart. He was arrested in 2022 with a bag of marijuana in his pocket.