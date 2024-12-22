58.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Rebuttal to response to my letter about too many TVs in restaurants

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

This is my rebuttal to the Polo Ridge resident who criticized my social skills.
Mr. Lackey, I do just fine in the dinner conversation department, the point of my letter was that the high number of televisions in restaurants in The Villages can be distracting. It can take away from otherwise pleasant dinnertime conversation. The TV topic (from politics to sports) has hijacked too many tabletop discussions.
Do you notice the televisions in restaurants are usually muted? Many times those interested in what is on television are reading the captions at the bottom. It’s distracting!
My point is that we could get rid of the TVs and simply enjoy our companions without the flash and distraction.

Chris Alden
snowbird

 

