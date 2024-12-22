Sex offender living with parents in The Villages jailed after violating probation

A sex offender living with his parents in The Villages has been jailed after violating his probation.

Daniel Joseph Hansen, 34, who lives at 2151 Kaylee Drive in the Village of Ashland, was arrested this past week by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a Marion County warrant charging him with violating his probation.

Earlier this year, Hansen, who also goes by the alias Daniel Joseph Hansex, had been placed on probation for five years.

His conviction is the result of a 2022 law enforcement sting operation in which a detective posed as a 37-year-old uncle offering up his 14-year-old niece for sex, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A meeting was set up at a Waffle House restaurant in Ocala. Deputies found Hansen’s tan Toyota Tacoma driving in circles around the Waffle House. He was apparently looking for the vehicle that had been described as part of the meeting. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of a nearby a McDonald’s restaurant. Hansen was in possession of condoms and orange soda. The detective posing as the uncle told Hansen the 14-year-old liked orange soda.