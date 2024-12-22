58.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 22, 2024
type here...

Sex offender living with parents in The Villages jailed after violating probation

By Staff Report
Comments
Daniel Joseph Hansen
Daniel Joseph Hansen

A sex offender living with his parents in The Villages has been jailed after violating his probation.

Daniel Joseph Hansen, 34, who lives at 2151 Kaylee Drive in the Village of Ashland, was arrested this past week by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a Marion County warrant charging him with violating his probation.

Earlier this year, Hansen, who also goes by the alias Daniel Joseph Hansex, had been placed on probation for five years.

His conviction is the result of a 2022 law enforcement sting operation in which a detective posed as a 37-year-old uncle offering up his 14-year-old niece for sex, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A meeting was set up at a Waffle House restaurant in Ocala. Deputies found Hansen’s tan Toyota Tacoma driving in circles around the Waffle House. He was apparently looking for the vehicle that had been described as part of the meeting. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of a nearby a McDonald’s restaurant. Hansen was in possession of condoms and orange soda. The detective posing as the uncle told Hansen the 14-year-old liked orange soda.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Rebuttal to response to my letter about too many TVs in restaurants

A snowbird offers a rebuttal to a fellow reader who criticized an objection to the number of televisions distracting diners in restaurants in The Villages.

There never was a Palestinian country or state

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident points to historical and Biblical evidence that there never was a Palestinian country or state.

Bridge lighting, maintenance building and dock are not amenities!

A resident contends that three items of recent discussion - the bridge lighting, maintenance building and dock renovation - are not amenities. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Why are residents paying for advertising on the bridge at Spanish Springs?

A Villager is wondering why amenity money is being used to light up the bridge with advertising for The Villages.

Banning of faith-based Batterers Intervention Program in Florida

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader laments a decision by lawmakers to hand the reins of the Batterers Intervention Programs over to a state agency.

Photos